Renee Paquette is grateful for Michael Cole.

The AEW star interviewer spoke about the longtime WWE play-by-play man in a recent interview on the Wilde On podcast. Paquette, who worked alongside Cole during her stint with WWE, discusses how hard it can be to work in such a male-driven business at times. However, she claims that Cole was always the best type of co-worker, one who pushed with management for her to be doing more in WWE.

Even there (in WWE), being in such a male-driven, testosterone kind of world, I was really lucky to be working under somebody like a Michael Cole who was always just the best to work for, so talented and he always pushed for me and fought for me and wanted me to be doing more and working some more so it’s really nice when you know that other people that you respect see the value in what you’re bringing to the table. I think there’s not a better confidence booster than that.

Cole and Paquette were on the Raw commentary team between 2018-2019, with Paquette being the first full-time female commentator in company history. She departed WWE back in 2020. Since then she had launched her very successful “Sessions” podcast, as well as another podcast with former MMA star Miesha Tate called “Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha.” She signed with AEW back in October of 2022 and has remained with the company ever since.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)