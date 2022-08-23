Renee Paquette discussed a wide range of topics during the latest episode of her podcast, The Sessions.

The former WWE commentator spoke about the new creative direction in WWE with Triple H in charge. Since taking over, he has brought back several former stars, including Hit Row, Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, Karrion Kross, and more.

“My takeaway from all of that is how happy I am for how many awesomely talented people that maybe didn’t get to be quite as talented as they could be due to restrictions and limitations and whatnot. Now we’re gonna get really great glimpses into how awesome some people can really be. Whether it’s Michael Cole doing his sh*t on commentary and being just as good as he actually is, to Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux being brought back into WWE, to Bayley working with Iyo Skye and working with Dakota Kai. Ronda Rousey is being booked properly. Shayna Baszler is being booked properly. Oh my God, what a relief.”

Quotes via WrestlingNews.co