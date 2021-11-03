Renee Paquette took to Twitter today and issued a statement on husband Jon Moxley entering into inpatient treatment for alcohol.

As noted, AEW President Tony Khan announced late last night, on behalf of Moxley, that Moxley is entering into treatment for alcohol. You can click here for Khan’s full statement.

Paquette thanked everyone for their support and commented on how proud she is of him.

“Thanks for this outpouring of support. Jon is every bit of the badass we all know him to be. I couldn’t be more proud of him for getting to proper help he needs, and being given the space to put his health first. Couldn’t possibly love this man more [heart emoji],” Paquette wrote.

There is no timeframe on when Moxley may be back to work, but we will keep you updated. He just released his “MOX” autobiography yesterday, which you can find at this link via Amazon.

You can see Renee’s full tweet below:

Thanks for this outpouring of support. Jon is every bit of the badass we all know him to be. I couldn’t be more proud of him for getting to proper help he needs, and being given the space to put his health first. Couldn’t possibly love this man more ❤️ — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) November 3, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.