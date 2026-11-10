Renee Paquette and Jon Moxley are mourning the loss of a beloved member of their family.

On Tuesday, November 10, the AEW personality took to Instagram to announce that their dog, Blue, passed away on Monday night after nearly 11 years with the family.

Blue had been part of Paquette and Moxley’s lives since before they were married, having joined the couple one year before their wedding. In fact, he was one of only two guests in attendance when the two tied the knot.

Paquette reflected on the special place Blue held in their family, including the bond he developed with their daughter, Nora, and the countless memories they shared over the years.

“The worst part about having the best dog in the world, is saying goodbye to him. Sadly we lost Blue last night. After nearly 11 years of loving him so very much, he’s crossed over the rainbow bridge. Unfortunately with pets, we know this day will eventually happen. But he was such a superhero I really believed he could just go on forever. He was spry and full of piss and vinegar until his very last day.”

Despite knowing that the day would eventually come, Paquette admitted that Blue’s energy and personality made it difficult to imagine life without him.

She also recalled how much he meant to the family, from being a constant companion around the house to his playful relationship with Moxley.

“We got Blue one year before we got married. He was one of only 2 attendees at our wedding! He was there for us in so many ways. He was the best boy to Nora from the moment we brought her home from the hospital. He was our shadow in every room. He was my soul dog. I’ll think of him every thunderstorm and every time I see windshield wipers on tv. He loved getting loved on by me, and he LOVED to wrestle with Jon.”

While the loss has left a tremendous void in their lives, Paquette expressed gratitude that the family was able to be with Blue during his final moments and say their goodbyes.

“We have a giant Blue shaped hole in our lives right now. But I have some peace knowing that he knew he was loved. I’m glad we were with him and we all got to say our goodbyes.”

Paquette concluded her tribute by remembering some of Blue’s more amusing habits, including his distinctive bark, persistent requests for snacks and other unforgettable characteristics.

“Hope you visit me in my dreams, big boy. I’ll miss your turkey gobble bark, begging for snacks by forcefully giving a paw, and I’ll even miss your rotten, room clearing farts. We love you forever, Blueberry J. Good”

We here at WrestlingHeadlines.com extend our condolences to Renee Paquette, Jon Moxley and their family during this difficult time.