During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Renee Paquette spoke about the ongoing storyline between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson in AEW, stating that she is thrilled at the direction the company is going and playing off on the two stars shared history. Highlights are below.

Says she loves the direction of Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson in AEW:

I couldn’t be more thrilled about it. I had no idea what was going on between them. I was just watching Rampage like everybody else and I was like, wait, what’s happening here, to see Bryan watching Jon on his return match and just that moment that they had back in the crowd and what not… I was like wait what’s going to happen here so I loved that and I think its so cool.

How there is lots of history between Danielson and Moxley: