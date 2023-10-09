Renee Paquette loves when she gets to work side-by-side with Daddy Magic and Daniel Garcia in AEW.

Paquette recently appeared on Wrestling Observer Live to discuss her experience working as a backstage interviewer/analyst for the promotion, which led to her throwing huge compliments to Daddy Magic for always bringing a smile to her face.

You know who actually gets me more than anybody? Is Daddy Magic. When him and I, we’ll just do the quick, little rundowns for Rampage and stuff and that’s one, I’ve had to have — my nostrils are flaring, my face is contorting. I don’t know what (is happening). I don’t know if it’s because we shoot those so late in the day and I’m also delirious but there’s always this window when I’m shooting when Daddy Magic that I’m like, this is gonna go off the rails which is also my favorite time to work.

Later on, Paquette brings up Daniel Garcia’s famous dance in AEW and why it’s hard for her to contain her joy when seeing it, especially when it happens right next to her.

I like when things feel like they’re about to go off the rails. He always gets me. Also, Daniel Garcia with that dance. It makes me laugh when I watch him do it in the ring. When it’s up close and personal, it is like a different experience. So that also pushes me to my limit… Kills me, it kills me (she laughed). I don’t even know where to look, I don’t know what this energy is. It kills me.

Paquette signed with AEW roughly one year ago.

(H/T and transcribed by F4Wonline)