During her interview with WrestlingInc., Renee Paquette spoke on how she thinks Meisha Tate could transition from the MMA world into the WWE. Here’s what she had to say:

I actually feel like that’s a little bit, not that it’s surprising, because I think as more MMA fighters want to transition into the world of wrestling, to add fuel to a little fire here, obviously, we’ve seen Ronda [Rousey] in WWE. Miesha, I’m just saying, there’s that opportunity there. It’s right there. The storyline is already there already.

Credit: WrestlingInc.