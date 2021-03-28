During her appearance on WINCLY, Renee Paquette spoke on wanting to be a working mother. Here’s what she had to say:

We don’t know what we are getting ourselves into. There is stuff around the house I’m getting prepared for. As we’re heading into the final months of me being pregnant, and damn, there is going to be another person in this house really soon. You start to think about things a little differently. From my own perspective, I love working. I love what I do for work as well. It’s so important for me that my daughter sees a woman working and doing her own things and also following her passion and her heart with what she wants to do.

Those are the main things I keep in mind knowing there are going to be little eyes around soaking everything in and knowing how influential we’re going to be in her life in that space. It’s all really exciting. I try not to overthink anything.