During her interview with Chris Van Vliet, Renee Paquette spoke on her experience working with Michael Cole. Here’s what she had to say:

There are so many things happening on there, that it’s a really hard job. Somebody like Michael Cole, who has been doing it coming up on like 25 years or something – he does not get the love and respect that he deserves in that spot. He is so smooth and so smart and so good at what he does. Before they brought me on to be a full-time commentator on RAW, they brought me in to do the Mae Young Classic with Beth Phoenix and Michael Cole. Calling that with Michael and seeing the way he was calling stuff – we had monitors, but we had no playback. So, he would call the replays without the replays. I didn’t even understand it. He would call it without being able to see anything. He’s so good at what he does and so underappreciated.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Chris Van Vliet. H/T 411Mania.