The Sports Media podcast recently conducted an interview with AEW’s Renee Paquette, who spoke on a number of topics including her thoughts on her good friend Sami Zayn, and how well he has been doing in WWE alongside the Bloodline and the company’s top champion, Roman Reigns. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Gives props to Sami Zayn for the Bloodline storyline:

While we’re talking about it [The Bloodline], a quick little nod to Sami Zayn who I… oh my God, this guy is like — I have loved Sami for quite some time. He is a good friend of mine. Being able to watch when he started at NXT, coming in, what’s Sami Zayn gonna do? Who’s he gonna be? What wrestling do we get to see? All those great things but getting to know Sami Zayn as a human being and now getting to see that make its way on-camera for fans to see and love and to see how well it works is amazing.

Says Zayn adds an extra layer of tension to the Bloodline story:

It’s really one of those things of that preparation and timing has just worked out so great for him to just add that extra layer to everything going on with The Bloodline to just lighten it up a little bit but yet still adding an extra layer of tension. It’s fantastic.

