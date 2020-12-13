Renee Paquette made an appearance on The Bellas Podcast to talk about a wide range of topics.

During the interview, he reflected on her husband, Jon Moxley, announcing during a promo on AEW Dynamite that they were expecting their first child. It’s since been revealed that she’s having a baby girl.

We knew that we were pretty close to announcing that I was pregnant,” Renee said. “And he was on the road, he was already in Jacksonville. And he was like, ‘So when are we going to tell people?’ And I was like, I figured over Thanksgiving or something. Literally, the day prior, I went and had one of my last ultrasounds. Everything looked good, and I was like, ‘Alright, we’re in the clear. I think we’re good to let people know.’ And he was like, ‘I think I’m going to say it in one of my promos.’ And I was like, ‘Huh? You are?!’ Because you guys know, he’s so private. He keeps to himself. But then I was like, you know what? I love that because it just takes the pressure off of me. But I love that it wasn’t necessarily a promo to like, announce that he was going to be a dad. He was like, ‘Anyways, my wife’s at home pregnant. Now I’m going to go kick the s–t out of this guy!’ It was like, such a throwaway line that literally– right away, because he had pre-taped it, he was like, ‘It’s going to be on like any second.’ And I was waiting for the west coast feed of the show, so I was just kind of watching my phone, and right away, people were like, ‘Did I just hear that right?’ My phone just instantly blew up. Yeah, it was crazy.

H/T to Wrestling Inc for the transcription