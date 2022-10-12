Renee Paquette is reportedly set to debut with AEW soon.

AEW has been working to find women to fill some of its TV announcing roles since the company launched in 2019, and now a new report from SEScoops notes that Paquette could debut with AEW as soon as this week’s live Dynamite, at tonight’s debut show from Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Furthermore, Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated reports that WWE contacted Paquette to return a few weeks back when they were shaking up the announce teams. Paquette reportedly turned down the offer, and those in WWE noted how they believed Paquette was headed to AEW.

Paquette, who is married to AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, left WWE in August 2020 after signing with the company in October 2012. She has made a few special appearances since then. Paquette has hosted her “The Sessions” podcast since early 2021, and has co-hosted “Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha” with Miesha Tate on Sirius XM since September 2021. Paquette and Moxley welcomed their first child in June 2021.

