Renee Paquette and Miesha Tate spoke with Wrestling Inc to promote their new Sirius XM show.

During it, the former WWE announcer noted that her non-compete with WWE has expired.

“I think I’m free and clear,” Paquette revealed. “I can be at Bloodsport. I’m gonna be at Bloodsport. Everyone better buckle up and hold on to their asses. I’ll fight anyone, except for Miesha. I won’t fight Miesha.”

Paquette was also asked about possibly going to AEW.