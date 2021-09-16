Renee Paquette and Miesha Tate spoke with Wrestling Inc to promote their new Sirius XM show.
During it, the former WWE announcer noted that her non-compete with WWE has expired.
“I think I’m free and clear,” Paquette revealed. “I can be at Bloodsport. I’m gonna be at Bloodsport. Everyone better buckle up and hold on to their asses. I’ll fight anyone, except for Miesha. I won’t fight Miesha.”
Paquette was also asked about possibly going to AEW.
“I’m definitely open to the idea,” Paquette said. “I miss pro wrestling, I miss being involved in the pro wrestling world, in that capacity, but I don’t know what that job would be or what my role could be within AEW. We could probably rattle off a couple different ideas of things to do, and as AEW is growing, as their broadcasts are growing, as they’re adding on new shows, I think there’s definitely a role.
“I don’t know that I necessarily want to jump back onto commentary by any means, but I think doing some interviews, doing some features., I love doing features. I just love pro wrestling. I love all the athletes behind it so getting to pick their brains in sort of an Oral Sessions way and Throwing Down way, to have them be part of a broadcast with AEW or something like that could be really cool. Or, maybe I just valet Miesha.”