Jon Moxley is set to respond to CM Punk’s recent Instagram post during his upcoming interview on Renee Paquette’s Sessions podcast.

Paquette revealed this news during a preview for Mox’s interview, where she states that her husband will open up about the things Punk said about their feud that culminated at ALL OUT 2022.

Tomorrow Jon Moxley is back on The Sessions for what’s sure to be an episode that gets people talking. The former three time AEW World Champion gets into why he likes to bleed during his matches and what went into creating his Texas Death masterpiece with Hangman Adam Page. He also sings the praises of AEW up-and-comers, begrudgingly offers respect to his and Renee’s cat, and, yes, he talks about CM Punk’s Instagram post.

If you missed it, Punk took shots at Moxley in an post on Instagram, claiming that the former three-time world champion refused to lose to him, then pitched a Rocky III type storyline which saw him defeat Punk in a few minutes. Punk, who has since deleted the post, also claimed that he was not officially cleared to compete at that time. You can read the full story here.

Renee’s interview with Moxley drops tomorrow. Stay tuned.