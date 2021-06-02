Renee Paquette took to Twitter last night and revealed that her husband, AEW superstar Jon Moxley, will be the next guest to appear on her very popular Oral Sessions podcast. She writes, “Alright guys. Big ask here- my darling husband

@JonMoxley is going to be guest hosting an episode of Oral Sessions while I figure out this whole mom thing. Let’s ask him for relationship/ life advice to answer on the show! Use #AskMox.”

One person to respond to Paquette’s request of questions was top NJPW talent Jay White, who writes, “What’s it like having a losing record against Jay White?.”

White and Mox met back at the 2019 G1 Climax tournament, with White defeating the Purveyor of Violence, who had been dominant in the tournament and was the company’s newly crowned IWGP United States champion. The two have yet to share a ring since, but Moxley is very much in need of a new challenger for the U.S. title. Would the Switchblade be the man to take it off him?