Tom Hannifan (Tom Phillips) was the latest guest to talk with Renee Paquette on the Oral Sessions podcast.

During it, Paquette noted that she is not a fan of WWE announcing the surprise entrants for the Women’s Royal Rumble match in advance, which was reportedly done to help boost ticket sales and buzz.

“Stop announcing them. I genuinely hate that. I am that Summer Rae’s return was announced beforehand. Even Mickie James, that one’s a huge one. If she came out and her music hit, I would have been like, ‘Holy s***.’ But Summer has not been a part of any WWE event since she left, so to hear her music hit would have genuinely shocked me.”

