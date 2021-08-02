Former WWE host, interviewer, and commentator Renee Paquette recently joined the Wrestling Inc. Daily to discuss her broadcast career, where she states that she always knew her “shelf-life” in the pro-wrestling industry would be short. Hear her full thoughts on the subject below.

On thinking her shelf-life in the wrestling industry would be short:

“I always felt like, when I first started getting into this world, ‘Man, my shelf-life is going to be short! You’ve only got so long!’ You hit 35, and you’re like ‘ancient’. I don’t think that’s the case anymore.”

Talks women hitting their stride in the broadcast world:

“We’re seeing more women able to really hold that spot down. We’re tacking years onto our careers now it feels, and there’s something really, really special about that – to not feel that pressure — like ‘God, I’d better hurry up and achieve all my goals by the time I’m 30, because then I’m washed up and can’t work any more!’ Honestly, most people, men and women, don’t hit their stride until their mid-30s! You have the experience under your belt. You know your voice and your tone and what you want to do as a broadcaster more. It’s really nice to hit that sweet spot and not feel like you’ve got to hurry and wrap it up just as you’re hitting your stride.”

On how hard it is for women to maintain a good physical appearance:

“That s–t is such hard work, and they maintain it and look incredible. So for anyone to be like, ‘Well, I don’t know…She’s getting a little old!’ Take a seat. Take several seats!”