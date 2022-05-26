Renee Paquette (Renee Young) has argued that the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles were important for ‘about 30 seconds.’

This comes after WWE stripped Naomi and Sasha Banks of the titles after they walked out last week due to creative differences.

Speaking on her Throwing Down podcast, Renee criticized the booking of the titles since their introduction in 2019:

“The women’s tag titles have only existed in WWE for a couple of years and as soon as they were brought into the fold, they were important for about 30 seconds, and then nobody cared anymore. There was no true women’s tag teams and they just lost their luster really really quickly.” said Renee Paquette, “I guess, best case is that they finally let these women do what they want to do and start really working on the tag division.”

Transcription via SEScoops.