Renee Paquette is experiencing the journey of her pregnancy and documenting it on social media as well as her podcast, Oral Sessions.

The former WWE announcer is expecting her first child with former AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley. The married couple has already confirmed that they will be having a baby girl.

There’s still no word yet on the due date for the baby. Paquette took to her Instagram account to share a new baby bump photo.

She wrote in the caption of the photo, “Hey girl. 💕 (still small, but she’s hungry!)”