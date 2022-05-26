Renee Paquette took fan questions about a wide range of topics during the latest episode of The Sessions.

During it, she was asked what is the one thing she wishes her husband Jon Moxley would stop doing in the ring:

“Licking people’s blood. That drives me bonkers. I hate it. I hate it. I hate it. I don’t get it. I hate it. That definitely ranks really, really high for me. Anytime he does it, I’m like, why? What is happening? Why are you doing this? I don’t think it’s necessary. That would be number one for me. I hate it. I also don’t like slap spots, like a slap to the head I could do without. I actually don’t like spots with chairs either.”

A follow-up question was whether she thinks about it when he gets home.

“I actually don’t think about that at all. You would think I would think that, but at that point, I’m like, eh, some time has passed. I don’t really think about it. I worry more about the long term effects.”

