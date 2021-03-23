In a recent interview with Metro UK former WWE commentator and host Renee Paquette spoke about the possibility of CM Punk returning to wrestling, claiming it would an absolute shame if he never returned. Hear her full thoughts below.

How it would be a shame if Punk never wrestled again:

“I think it would be an absolute shame if he did not come back. Like you said, that passion is still there! He’s a wrestler! He is a wrestler through and through. Whether he was busy doing movies or TV shows or other aspirations that he has, I think at the end of the day wrestling is the thing that makes that guy tick. I think for him to not come back in some capacity, whatever creative he ends up working out that he really wants to do – I think ultimately, that’s what it would come down to for him, is finding that great creative.”

Either WWE or AEW would be a good home for him:

“Paychecks are nice too, but really I think it’s just being able to tell the stories that you wanna be able to tell. He’s got lots that he could serve up to both promotions – WWE or AEW. But people would lose their minds to see him come back, so let’s hope that he doesn’t have too much dust on those boots.”