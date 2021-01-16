Former WWE host and commentator Renee Paquette (fka Renee Young) was the latest guest on the Chris Van Vilet show to discuss a variety of topics, including whether or not she would be interested in signing with WWE’s biggest competitor, AEW. Hear what she had to say on the subject below.

Yeah, I dunno, maybe I’ll wrestle Brandi, and then our kids will wrestle, who knows?!

That’s the thing too, you look at AEW and I think everything they’re doing is fantastic. I’m not saying I wouldn’t do something there, I for sure would if the right thing came up. But it’s not the thing that I’m chasing down. I think my time in WWE was so great and my time in wrestling has been so great but I don’t want to have that be the only thing that I do. I don’t want to pigeon hole myself as just being the ‘wrestling girl.’ I’ll always have that in my wheelhouse and have that be a thing that I lean on but I think there are so many other things that I want to do. I think just going right to working in another wrestling company would sort of take away from my whole purpose of wanting to walk away.