Former WWE host and commentator Renee Paquette (fka Renee Young) was the latest guest on the Chris Van Vilet show to discuss a variety of topics, including whether or not she would be interested in signing with WWE’s biggest competitor, AEW. Hear what she had to say on the subject below.
Yeah, I dunno, maybe I’ll wrestle Brandi, and then our kids will wrestle, who knows?!
That’s the thing too, you look at AEW and I think everything they’re doing is fantastic. I’m not saying I wouldn’t do something there, I for sure would if the right thing came up. But it’s not the thing that I’m chasing down. I think my time in WWE was so great and my time in wrestling has been so great but I don’t want to have that be the only thing that I do. I don’t want to pigeon hole myself as just being the ‘wrestling girl.’ I’ll always have that in my wheelhouse and have that be a thing that I lean on but I think there are so many other things that I want to do. I think just going right to working in another wrestling company would sort of take away from my whole purpose of wanting to walk away.
You can listen to her full interview below. (H/T and transcribed by Inside the Ropes)