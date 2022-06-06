On the latest edition of The Sessions podcast former WWE host, commentator, and interviewer Renee Paquette spoke about AEW’s growing women’s division, and how she feels they can afford to give certain stars more wins and not just highlight the likes of Britt Baker. Check out Paquette’s full thoughts on the subject below.

Says she would have liked to have seen Toni Storm or Ruby Soho win the Owen Hart Memorial:

“When Toni Storm didn’t go over Britt on their way to the tournament, and then to have Ruby also lose, it would be nice to have one of those women in that spot.”

Says Britt Baker is great but that AEW could afford to build up other female stars:

“Like I’m saying, Britt is f***ing great, there’s no denying that. I think she’s fantastic, I think she is head and shoulders at the top of that division, but to spread some of that love around as they’re bulking up that division, these women are stars. Toni Storm is a star, Ruby Soho is a star… she’s amazing. Kris Stantlander is on her way up as well.”

