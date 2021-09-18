Renee Paquette was recently interviewed on Busted Open Radio.

During it, she was asked whether she thinks Big E can be the face of the company after winning the WWE Title.

“I do think that he could. If he is given the creative liberties that he deserves and that he needs to continue being the Big E that everybody knows and loves, absolutely I think that he could for sure he can be that guy. I think like anybody else, you kind of worry about what is going to happen? Are they going to drop the ball on this? Where’s it going to go? I do think that he has all the tools. If you look at him from an athletic standpoint, you look at it from an entertainment standpoint, just him as a human being, the things that he stands for, the things that he talks about, I do think that he could really be that guy to put the company on the back of.”

