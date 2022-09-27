On the latest edition of The Sessions podcast former WWE interviewer, analyst, and commentator Renee Paquette spoke about the AEW debut of Saraya (fka as Paige), and what it could mean for the improving AEW women’s division. Highlights from the interview are below.

How excited she was to see Saraya debut in AEW:

“I nearly sh** my pants. I almost cried. I was so happy for this moment and the fact it came together the way that it did.”

Comments on how good it will be for the AEW women’s division:

“Man, what a great moment that was to have Saraya join AEW, what this means for the women’s division. Is there a bigger star to step in that spot? We haven’t seen her wrestle in years, and to now have this massive presence for somebody who just lives and breathes pro wrestling? I think she’s going to make a huge difference for them and I’m just so excited. It was such a cool moment, what a pop.”

Credits Saraya for really changing the image of what women’s wrestling was:

“You think of her being the anti-diva. You look at all those matches she was having, I feel like she was the backbone of really kind of changing what this was, what women’s wrestling was and is. It’s time to start really showcasing these women and giving that great TV time, great matches, all that.”

