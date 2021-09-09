Former WWE talent Renee Paquette (fka Renee Young) has a new podcast coming soon with UFC fighter Miesha Tate.

Sirius XM announced today that “Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha” will air each Monday from 2-5pm ET on Sirius XM Fight Nation, channel 156. The show will premiere next Monday, September 13.

Renee tweeted on the new gig and said she’s pumped to be working with the former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion and former Strikeforce Women’s Bantamweight Champion.

“[star emoji]ANNOUNCEMENT[star emoji]: so pumped to be working alongside @MieshaTate and @SIRIUSXM! Catch us this Monday!! ‘Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha’ [fist emoji x 2] [cupcake emoji],” she wrote.

Tate revealed that the project has been in the works for months.

She tweeted, “This launch has been in the work for months and I’m so excited to announce it!! @ReneePaquette”

Renee noted that her weekly “Oral Sessions” podcast will not change.

