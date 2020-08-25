Renee Young and Others Announced for WWE’s The Bump

Renee Young may have finished up with WWE this past weekend, but she will be appearing tomorrow morning at 10am ET on WWE’s The Bump.

Other guests announced for tomorrow’s show are Mandy Rose, WWE Hall of Famer JBL, and The Viking Raiders – Erik and Ivar, with former WWE talent Sarah Logan, who is expecting her first child with Erik.

Stay tuned for updates from tomorrow’s show.

We'll also be joined by @JCLayfield to get his #SummerSlam takes and look back on his legendary career! #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/SCZoygdsn3 — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) August 25, 2020

