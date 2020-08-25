 Renee Young and Others Announced for WWE's The Bump

Renee Young and Others Announced for WWE’s The Bump

Leave a comment

Renee Young may have finished up with WWE this past weekend, but she will be appearing tomorrow morning at 10am ET on WWE’s The Bump.

Other guests announced for tomorrow’s show are Mandy Rose, WWE Hall of Famer JBL, and The Viking Raiders – Erik and Ivar, with former WWE talent Sarah Logan, who is expecting her first child with Erik.

Stay tuned for updates from tomorrow’s show.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

RECENT POSTS

Home | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Contact | Privacy Policy