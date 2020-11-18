Former WWE star Renee Young (Renee Paquette) has announced her new “Oral Sessions” podcast.

The new podcast will premiere on Tuesday, November 24 on all major audio platforms. Renee revealed the new project on Instagram yesterday.

She wrote, “Woohoo!! A brand spanking new podcast coming your way!!! Oral Sessions! And no it’s not about [eggplant emoji] it’s about cool ass people having a great conversation. Unfiltered and unscripted!”

You can listen to the podcast teaser below, along with Renee’s full Instagram post:

