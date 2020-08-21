Renee Young Hosting WWE – FOX Special This Weekend, WWE “What the Hell’s on Your Cell?” Series Premieres

– Below is the premiere of a new WWE YouTube series – What the Hell’s on Your Cell? This premiere episode, presented by Cricket Wireless, featured Peyton Royce and Billie Kay of The IIconics giving an all-access look at what’s on their phones for a revealing interview.
– As noted before, FOX will air a two-hour “SummerSlam’s Hottest Moments” special on Saturday at 4pm ET. WWE has announced that the special will be hosted by Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.
It was also noted that WWE Superstars and Hall of Famers will make exclusive appearances for the special – WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles, Randy Orton, The Undertaker, Steve Austin and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions – RAW Women’s Champion Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley.
Below is WWE’s announcement for the special:
Don’t miss “SummerSlam’s Hottest Moments” this Saturday on FOX
FOX is turning up the heat for “The Biggest Event of the Summer” with a special presentation of “SummerSlam’s Hottest Moments” this Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.
The FOX special will feature a collection of the best matches and moments, and exclusive appearances from “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Sasha Banks, Bayley and AJ Styles. The two-hour show will be hosted by Renee Young and Booker T.
Get your weekend started right and don’t miss “SummerSlam’s Hottest Moments” at 4 p.m. ET on FOX!
