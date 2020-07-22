Renee Young Posts Photos of Her New Haircut, Jokes About Jon Moxley Roasting Her

Renee Young took to Instagram last night and posted photos of her new hairstyle. She joked about taking the selfies before her husband, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, caught her and started roasting.
“Trying to take a suitable picture of my new haircut before Jon catches me and starts roasting me,” Renee wrote.
She then posted a follow-up in the comments, writing, “* i didn’t mean he was roasting the haircut. The haircut is great. I meant roasting me for taking 103839292 selfies trying to get it right! [laughing emoji]”
Young has been away from live WWE TV since testing positive for COVID-19 in late June. She did work the Kickoff pre-show for WWE’s “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” pay-per-view this past Sunday, calling in from her home via video. Young should be returning to normal work soon after it was reported in early July that she had made a full recovery.
You can see Renee’s full Instagram post below:
