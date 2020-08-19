Renee Young Reportedly Gives Notice to Leave WWE

Renee Young is reportedly leaving WWE.

Young reportedly gave her notice to the company one week ago, according to PWInsider. The news was first reported by OutKick.

There is no word yet on when Young’s final date with the company will be, but we will keep you updated.

Young took some time off earlier this summer after testing positive for COVID-19. She has appeared via video for some WWE programming since then, and recently revealed plans for her first cookbook.

WWE first hired Young in 2012. She has worked on several shows since then, including as the host of Talking Smack and a cast member of Total Divas. She also hosted FS1’s WWE Backstage show earlier this year until it was nixed by the network. Young became the first full-time female member of the WWE RAW announce team in August 2018, before she was moved to SmackDown as a special contributor in October 2019.

Young is married to AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. There is no word yet on what her next move is, but it’s likely that she will continue to have interest from other wrestling and media organizations.

Stay tuned for updates.

