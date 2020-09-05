Former WWE analyst, interviewer, and host Renee Young was a recent guest on the Sports Media with Richard Deitsch show to talk about her stint as a commentator for Monday Night Raw. Young admits that she didn’t really need to be at the table due to Corey Graves and Michael Cole calling most of the action, but does reveal that she felt a lack of communication in her position, especially with Vince McMahon feeding her lines.

One of my biggest issues when Vince would feed me a line for something is I couldn’t hear him or understand him. I was like, ‘Wait, what?’ and trying to get him to repeat on the little spy cam on the commentary desk. It felt like a bit of a lack of communication. Even when I wanted more direction to be produced in different ways, I don’t feel like I was really getting that. Obviously, when you’re out there, you’re gonna get production notes and Vince is going to throw stuff your way, but there are also times where I felt like I was left out to dry and it was sink or swim, and I was floundering. Being the A person on a broadcast for the majority of my career to being the third voice at the commentary table, Michael Cole and Corey Graves don’t need a third voice in there. Those two are covering everything wall-to-wall that by the time you get an opening, there’s nothing to say anymore. I was so hard on myself, feeling like I didn’t belong or people didn’t want me in that spot.