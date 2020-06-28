Renee Young Teases Big Announcement Coming Wednesday

Renee let everyone know that on Wednesday she will have a big announcement to make. Don’t get your hopes up yet though, she says it has nothing to do with recovering from the COVID-19. No other details are known at this time about what it is, but she did make a tweet letting everyone know what it’s not.

She recovered from COVID 19

She is pregnant

She is going back to Canada Choose one — J A M (@10Waseem) June 28, 2020