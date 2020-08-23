Renee Young’s WWE Departure Confirmed

It’s now official that Renee Young is leaving WWE.
Renee appeared during tonight’s WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show on the panel and confirmed that she is finishing up with the company.
As we’ve noted, Young reportedly gave her notice to WWE just over one week ago and agreed to work through SummerSlam Weekend.
Stay tuned for updates on Renee’s status. Below are related tweets from WWE:
Thank YOU, Renee. ❤️#SummerSlam @ReneeYoungWWE pic.twitter.com/KOAlGpGqqT
— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2020
BREAKING NEWS:
Our friend @ReneeYoungWWE has just confirmed that she is leaving @WWE. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/7TbuSbyN6a
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 23, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Renee Young Reportedly Gives Notice to Leave WWE
- WWE Transfers Worldwide Ownership Of Chris Jericho Trademarks To Chris Jericho
- Dominik Mysterio to Wear a Mask?, Possible Dominik Name Change, Seth Rollins on Choosing Dominik for SummerSlam
- WWE to Air Special ThunderDome Match Tomorrow
- Several Bret Hart Specials Removed from the WWE Network
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Rey Mysterio’s Gear Designer Reveals First Look at Dominik Mysterio’s In-Ring Debut Attire
- Wrestlers and Fans Give Negative Feedback to How Shawn Michaels Quickly Recovered from Randy Orton’s RAW Attack
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive