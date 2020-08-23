Renee Young’s WWE Departure Confirmed

It’s now official that Renee Young is leaving WWE.

Renee appeared during tonight’s WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show on the panel and confirmed that she is finishing up with the company.

As we’ve noted, Young reportedly gave her notice to WWE just over one week ago and agreed to work through SummerSlam Weekend.

Stay tuned for updates on Renee’s status. Below are related tweets from WWE:

