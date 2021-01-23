We are sad to report that renowned talk show host Larry King, who gained international notoriety for his prestigious “Larry King Live” show on CNN, has died the age of 87.

The news was broken by Oral Media earlier this morning on Twitter, an organization that King was a co-founder of. He had fallen ill with COVID-19 and was receiving treatment at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he eventually passed. A cause of death has yet to be officially confirmed. Oral Media’s full statement can be seen below.

Wrestling fans will remember King’s appearances on WWE programming, and his interviews with stars John Cena, The Miz, and The Big Show on “Larry King Now.” WWE has since issued the following statement on King’s death.

WWE is saddened to learn that Larry King passed away at the age of 87. The talk show titan reimagined possibilities in the world of television with his iconic “The Larry King Show.” Prominent figures from the entertainment, sports and political worlds graced his show nightly, but King made a special impact on the national coverage of wrestling. “They are incredible athletes, their fan following is amazing, but their results are never in the paper… To me, if someone is interesting, then I am curious. And wrestlers—and wrestling—are interesting,” King once told Sports Illustrated. When “The Larry King Show” debuted on Ora.TV in 2012, King featured a special WWE Superstars episode that included John Cena, The Miz & Maryse, Big Show and more. After being named Social Media Ambassador for Raw, King would bring his legendary show to the red brand in 2012. It was an eventful night for two-time Peabody Award winner, as the A-Lister memorably couldn’t help but crash his set and King also provided some life advice to Daniel Bryan. WWE extends its condolences to King’s family and friends.

From all of us here at Wrestling Headlines we’d like to wish our condolences to the family and friends of the departed. Rest in power Mr. King.