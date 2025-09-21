A replacement has been announced for this coming week’s episode of WWE Raw.

Following her duties as ring announcer for the historic WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN event on September 20 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN., Alicia Taylor will not be working the follow up WWE Raw show on September 22.

Ahead of the 9/22 red brand show at the Ford Center in Evansville, IN., Taylor revealed that WWE legend Lilian Garcia will be filling in as her replacement as ring announcer for the night.

“Tagging in Lilian Garcia,” she wrote via X. “Thanks for holding down WWE Raw tomorrow!”

In a separate post on her X account, Taylor responded to a fan who asked about the absence, to which the WWE ring announcer stated was simply a “day off.”

