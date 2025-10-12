TNA Wrestling could be facing one of its biggest offseason shakeups in recent memory, with several key talents — headlined by Matt and Jeff Hardy — reportedly nearing the end of their current deals.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, the legendary tag team known as The Hardys signed one-year contracts with TNA in November 2024, meaning those agreements are set to expire before the end of this year. The report described the arrangement as a “mutually beneficial” one, noting that both sides have gotten plenty of value from the partnership.

“The deal has been mutually beneficial and a lot of positive has emerged from it,” the report stated. “The Hardys have regularly stayed hours after TNA shows to fulfill heavily in-demand meet and greets.”

Since returning to TNA, Matt and Jeff have enjoyed a remarkable career resurgence, capturing tag team gold not only within the promotion but also in NXT and House of Glory, further solidifying their legacy as one of wrestling’s most decorated duos.

Behind the scenes, sources have noted that the brothers maintain an extremely positive working relationship with TNA management, particularly due to their commitment to engaging with fans long after shows conclude. However, it’s currently unclear whether the two will opt to re-sign once their deals expire next month—or if another chapter of their storied careers could unfold elsewhere.

The Hardys aren’t the only ones whose futures remain uncertain. At least a dozen other TNA stars are approaching the end of their current contracts. Names mentioned include The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) and Cedric Alexander, all of whom are reportedly in similar positions as the promotion heads toward the close of 2025.

While some within TNA are said to be optimistic about retaining several of these talents, no official contract renewals have been confirmed as of yet.

If even a handful of these deals were to lapse without renewal, TNA could find itself navigating a significant roster shakeup heading into 2026 — a year that could define the next era of the promotion’s identity.