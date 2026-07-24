With the 90-day non-compete clauses for several WWE releases now expired, the free agent market is expected to heat up in the coming weeks.

AEW is believed to be among the promotions expected to explore adding talent as the company heads deeper into the summer and toward the All In: Wembley season.

According to sources, there are currently at least seven released WWE names who are “waiting” to be signed by AEW. While it has not yet been confirmed when those deals could be finalized, or exactly which wrestlers are involved, multiple signings are believed to be in the pipeline.

One source indicated there could be even more additions beyond that number, stating, “There may be more, but I only know of 7 personally.”

Although the identities of those talents remain unconfirmed, the expectation is that AEW and ROH could bolster their rosters with several former WWE stars over the next few weeks as the post-release free agent market continues to develop.

(H/T: F4WOnline)