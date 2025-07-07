AEW is reportedly planning to add at least one more match to the All In: Texas card, according to a report from Fightful Select. The current lineup features eight matches — fewer than the 12 on last year’s show and 11 in 2023 — but sources indicate that an additional bout involving “a number of performers” is expected to be announced by Saturday’s episode of Collision.

Despite the addition, the report suggests this year’s event will still have fewer matches overall compared to previous years.

All In: Texas takes place this Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, with the main card beginning at 3 PM ET.

Tony Khan recently shared his thoughts on AEW’s successful debut in Mexico last month and looked ahead to the upcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 pay-per-view event.

In a new interview with Yahoo! Uncrowned, Khan revealed that the gate for Forbidden Door is already among the highest in AEW history. You can see highlights below:

On AEW Grand Slam: Mexico: “The first AEW show ever in Arena Mexico was a massive success. A great partnership between AEW and CMLL, who own and operate Arena Mexico. It means so much for them to invite AEW to Arena Mexico and collaborate with AEW. The show was fantastic and it was a testament to the spirit of the wrestling fans all over the world, and in particular the live fans in Mexico. It galvanized the AEW viewership, leading to the biggest viewership of any AEW event in a very long time. I think that the CMLL fans were so kind to embrace AEW and our wrestlers with open arms. Absolutely, the door is open for AEW to return to Mexico. I think all of us want AEW back in Arena Mexico.”

On AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 in London: “Each year Forbidden Door has emanated from an iconic wrestling venue in one of the greatest wrestling cities in the world, and this year will be the biggest one yet. It’s one of the biggest gates in the history of AEW already, and it’s going to be a massive event collaborating with our friends and partners at New Japan Pro Wrestling.”

On a possible third AEW show: “Great question there. I think we’ve done a great job in 2025, focusing now on the two primary AEW shows that we’re doing, which are Wednesday Night Dynamite and Saturday Night Collision. Although in Garland next week, Saturday Night Collision is actually going to move to Thursday. We’ve had some great experiences doing these Collisions on Thursday nights. There’s always potential to expand the AEW programming calendar right now. Things have worked really well with Dynamite and Collision, but as we’re having a great year, it’s always something to consider. There’s definitely an opportunity to continue growing following the AEW media rights continuing to grow and develop new platforms for AEW. But certainly in 2025, right now, we’re feeling great about Wednesday Night Dynamite and Saturday Night Collision as the primary TV shows today.”