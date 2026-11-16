AEW has reportedly parted ways with Cole Karter, with new details emerging regarding the circumstances behind his departure from the company.

The 26-year-old wrestler had been absent from in-ring competition for several months after being sidelined from action. Karter spent approximately four years with All Elite Wrestling, primarily appearing on Ring of Honor programming as a member of The Frat House faction, which has since effectively disbanded.

According to a new report, Karter was fired from AEW several weeks ago, with his departure becoming a topic of discussion among talent during the recent Chris Jericho Cruise television tapings.

The report claims AEW officials discovered that Karter had allegedly been dishonest about a family-related issue he cited as the reason for missing recent ROH television tapings. Once the situation came to light, the company reportedly made the decision to terminate his contract.

Karter had reportedly been offered a new AEW contract earlier this year before his eventual dismissal.

Prior to joining AEW, Karter competed in WWE NXT under the ring name Troy Donovan. His stint with WWE ended in 2022 following what sources within the company claimed was a violation of the WWE Wellness Policy.

Karter isn’t the only talent to have recently departed AEW.

Tay Melo has also officially exited the company, confirming an expected departure after she requested her release earlier this year. Melo had previously been removed from the official AEW roster page.

(H/T: Fightful Select)