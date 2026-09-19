AEW talent can reportedly expect a fine for using profanity on television.

The September 16 episode of AEW Dynamite featured a segment with Francesco Akira and Will Ospreay in which Akira declared that it was time to “kick the sh*t out of the Death Riders.” Ospreay then indicated that he would cover any fine Akira received for the remark.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Akira has been fined in the past for swearing on live television. Meltzer noted that AEW has a $500 fine in place for profanity, adding that the relatively small amount may not be much of a deterrent for talent who want to use stronger language on television.

While AEW has generally had more freedom when it comes to profanity than programming airing on broadcast television, advertiser concerns remain a factor when it comes to the language used on its shows.

Cable programming is not subject to the same FCC indecency restrictions as over-the-air broadcast television, although networks and advertisers can still impose their own standards regarding profanity.