Andrade’s WWE release was reportedly tied to disciplinary issues.

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer and Garrett Gonzales discussed what led to the pro wrestling veteran’s second run with the company coming to an end less than two years after he returned.

“I’ve seen all the speculation everywhere and I don’t know the whole story but I do know it was a discipline thing,” Meltzer said. “A couple of weeks ago there was a disciplinary thing and all I know is it was at a TV shoot and he was told to go home and he’s not been used since.”

Meltzer added that the situation was not related to substance issues or personal matters.

“I was told it was not drug related, it was not alcohol related, it was not marriage related. Nobody would tell me what it was, but it was enough to be sent home.”

According to Meltzer, once Andrade was sent home, those within WWE expected that his time with the company was finished. He also noted that WWE had interest in using Andrade for AAA once they acquired the promotion, though the move never materialized.

“I know that they wanted him in the AAA project,” Meltzer continued. “He didn’t do it, so there’s that. But I don’t know that that has anything to do with it or not.”

Andrade’s last in-ring performance for WWE came in the ladder match at WWE SummerSlam in early August. As noted, WWE reportedly had plans for Andrade & Rey Fenix vs. The Wyatt Sicks at WWE Clash In Paris in late August, but ended up going a different route when the creative team learned that he was no longer an option.

