Bayley’s return to WWE television comes with confirmation that she has signed a new contract with the company.

The 37-year-old made her surprise return on the September 7 edition of WWE Raw, interfering in the women’s Money in the Bank qualifying match between Sol Ruca, Lyra Valkyria and Maxxine Dupri.

Bayley pulled the referee out of the ring as Valkyria appeared to have the match won, opening the door for Ruca to capitalize and secure her spot in next month’s Money in the Bank ladder match. Bayley then attacked Valkyria after the bell, reigniting their rivalry.

It marked Bayley’s first appearance on WWE programming since the July 18 edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event, where she lost to Valkyria before being taken out with a post-match attack.

Bayley’s absence had fueled plenty of speculation about her future, particularly with her previous WWE contract nearing its expiration and AEW expected to have interest if she became available. However, her Raw return provided a strong indication that she would be sticking around.

Dave Meltzer has since confirmed that Bayley has signed a new deal with WWE.

“Yep, signed a new deal,” Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com.

Meltzer also commented on the reaction Bayley received when she appeared during Monday’s qualifying match.

“This match had no heat until very late in the match. When Bayley showed up, they went crazy because it was something big and new and all that.”

Terms and the length of Bayley’s new WWE contract were not disclosed.