New details have surfaced regarding the injuries Bronson Reed suffered during WWE Crown Jewel 2026.

The Vision member was hospitalized following an angle at the November 7 premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which saw Oba Femi slam him off the stage and onto production equipment.

Initial reports indicated that Reed had suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung. However, Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com has since provided an updated account of the injuries.

“Bronson Reed actually has multiple broken ribs and a lacerated kidney, not a punctured lung,” Alvarez noted. “Here is hoping to a very speedy recovery.”

Reed remains in Saudi Arabia as he continues receiving medical attention. WWE has reportedly arranged for him to receive “VIP treatment,” with members of the company’s medical personnel staying behind to assist with his recovery.

A top WWE international executive in the region has also remained in Saudi Arabia while Reed receives treatment.

The injuries occurred during the WWE World Tag Team Championship match at Crown Jewel, which saw Bron Breakker and Austin Theory lose the titles to Penta and Je’Von Evans. Reed attempted to interfere on behalf of his Vision stablemates before Femi intervened, leading to the stage spot that resulted in his hospitalization.

WWE subsequently acknowledged Reed’s hospitalization during the November 9 episode of Raw.

The setback comes just two months after Reed returned to action in September following an extended absence due to a torn biceps.

Reed isn’t the only member of The Vision dealing with injury issues, as Logan Paul is also currently recovering from a torn triceps.