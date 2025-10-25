Candice LeRae has quietly been carving out a new role for herself in WWE, stepping into a position that keeps her just as integral to the product — even if it’s not in front of the cameras.

While fans may have noticed her reduced in-ring presence on television, the veteran competitor has reportedly transitioned into working as a match producer, a move that allows her to lend her years of experience to WWE’s next generation of talent.

According to a new report from WrestleVotes, LeRae has already begun gaining hands-on experience in the role, helping produce matches for WWE Main Event and even contributing to the pre-SmackDown taping in Tempe, Arizona, which featured The Street Profits vs. Los Garza. The report notes that her responsibilities include offering creative input, assisting with match structure, and helping guide younger performers through the storytelling aspects of their work.

LeRae’s last televised match came on the September 23rd episode of NXT, where she fell short against rising star Lainey Reid. Since then, she’s been focusing primarily on live events and behind-the-scenes responsibilities, suggesting that WWE sees potential for her in a long-term backstage capacity.