New reports suggest Chris Jericho’s potential return to WWE could happen much sooner than many fans initially expected.

According to Alex McCarthy of Wrestling Intel, Jericho’s AEW contract is believed to expire at midnight on December 31. With that in mind, WWE is reportedly discussing the idea of bringing Jericho back on the January 5 Raw on Netflix anniversary show, rather than waiting for a surprise appearance in the Royal Rumble match on January 31.

Jon Alba of SI.com echoed that sentiment, noting that his sources “also believe he’s going to show up on WWE TV very soon,” adding further fuel to the speculation surrounding Jericho’s next move.

Dave Meltzer also addressed the situation in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com. Meltzer noted that while nothing has been officially confirmed, most within the industry expect Jericho to land back in WWE sooner rather than later.

“Most in wrestling think he’s going to WWE as a surprise for the Rumble,” Meltzer wrote. “It’s nothing confirmed but it’s also something that I don’t imagine will be confirmed because if he is going, I think Paul Levesque will keep the circle very small who is told.”

Jericho himself added another layer of intrigue during a live episode of The Winnipeggers podcast on YouTube Saturday night (Watch Video Here). When asked directly about the possibility of returning to WWE, Jericho offered a simple but telling response.

“You never know,” Jericho said. “You never know.”

For now, the clock continues to tick toward the end of the year.

And the wrestling world is watching closely.

