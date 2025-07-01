Cody Rhodes is reportedly in talks to join the cast of the upcoming Street Fighter movie, with Nexus Point News indicating he may portray Guile, one of the franchise’s most iconic characters.

Guile, a fan-favorite since his debut in Street Fighter II, was famously played by Jean-Claude Van Damme in the 1994 adaptation. The character is known for his military background, “Sonic Boom” special move, and signature flat-top haircut.

The film is being developed by Legendary Pictures in partnership with Capcom and will be distributed by Sony Pictures. Kitao Sakurai (Bad Trip) is directing from a script by Dalan Musson (Captain America: Brave New World).

The ensemble cast includes Noah Centineo (Ken), Andrew Koji (Ryu), Jason Momoa (Blanka), Roman Reigns (Akuma), 50 Cent (Balrog), Callina Liang (Chun-Li), Andrew Schulz (Dan Hibiki), Orville Peck (Vega), and David Dastmalchian as the main villain, M. Bison.