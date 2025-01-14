Corey Graves will not be appearing on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT.

On Tuesday afternoon, Graves was seen at the Orlando Airport, passing through TSA to depart the city.

On Twitter (X) last night, Graves shared a candid post that got the wrestling community buzzing:

“Imagine chasing your dream. Then being TOLD (not deciding) that you’re no longer physically able to pursue your dream. Then you dedicate your life to something ‘dream adjacent’ and being pretty f***ing awesome at it. And then, when it’s time to enjoy the fruits of your labor, being told you’re not famous enough for your own job. Just in case you’ve wondered where I’ve been.”

As previously reported, rumors had circulated within WWE over the past week suggesting that Graves was unhappy about being moved from Raw and SmackDown to an NXT assignment. He was set to join Vic Joseph and Booker T as a third commentator on the NXT broadcast team.

This morning, Graves tweeted again, seemingly trying to channel the attention he received into anticipation for his potential comments on NXT TV. Instead, he won’t be appearing at all.

