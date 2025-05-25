Drew McIntyre came up short at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, and it may be a while before fans see him back on television.

According to a report from Pwinsider, McIntyre is expected to be off WWE programming for the foreseeable future following his Steel Cage match loss to Damian Priest. The bout ended in brutal fashion, with Priest delivering a Con-Chair-To before casually walking out of the cage, leaving McIntyre unconscious in the ring.

Sources say McIntyre has been “working hurt for some time,” and Saturday’s match marked the end of his current run with WWE. Backstage reports suggest that he’ll be taking an extended break to recover, with no immediate plans for his return.

McIntyre also took a significant beating at WWE Backlash: St. Louis, prompting Triple H to issue a post-show update on his condition.