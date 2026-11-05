Another familiar face could be on his way back to WWE.

According to a new report from one source, there is a belief within WWE that former Superstar Enzo Amore has signed a new contract with the company within the past week.

The report stresses that Amore’s signing has not been officially confirmed, with the outlet continuing to work toward verifying the information. One source indicated that the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion could be headed to the NXT brand if his return is finalized.

Amore has been linked to a potential WWE comeback for several months. Reports earlier this year suggested that he had been in discussions with the company, while he was also reportedly spotted at the WWE Performance Center in May.

Speculation surrounding his future intensified following the return of his former tag team partner, Big Cass, who resurfaced on the WWE main roster earlier this year.

Although some initially expected the former Enzo and Cass duo to reunite upon returning to WWE, Cass made his comeback without Amore.

Cass has since settled into a heel role on Monday Night Raw, aligning himself with Ethan Page. The two recently teamed up to defeat Chad Gable and Dragon Lee on the October 26 episode of Raw.

As of this writing, WWE has not publicly announced a new contract or return date for Amore.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)